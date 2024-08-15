You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

MFS joins HLPartnership panel; CHL Mortgages added to CSF panel – round-up

by:
  • 15/08/2024
Market Financial Solutions (MFS) has been added to the HLPartnership (HLP) panel of lenders.

This will give HLP’s advisers access to MFS’ residential buy-to-let (BTL) products, which are available for loans of up to £3m per property or up to £10m for a portfolio. 

MFS’ residential BTL mortgage range has no early repayment charges (ERCs) after the initial two- or three-year fixed period and each case is handled by one underwriter through to completion. 

The range also allows for deferred interest, rolled-up interest and top-slicing. 

Karen Rodrigues, head of sales at MFS, said: “At MFS, we pride ourselves on our exceptional customer service and our willingness to handle cases that other lenders might avoid. Our can-do approach to lending, combined with our experienced underwriters, enables us to navigate the unique challenges of each case, and we always go the extra mile to make a deal happen. 

“We are excited to provide these qualities to HLPartnership’s network of intermediaries and ensure a wider range of borrowers can access our products. We know that brokers need a great deal of flexibility and certainty in the current climate, and we are prepared to support their clients with our bespoke residential buy-to-let mortgages, no matter how complex their needs might be.” 

Adam Smith, chief operating officer at HLPartnership, added: “At HLPartnership, we are continually striving to give our members what they need in today’s evolving market, and in working with MFS, we are extremely proud to welcome their expertise in complex buy-to-let solutions to our lender panel.

“We are very excited to welcome MFS on board and look forward to the positive impact that they will undoubtedly have on helping HLP members to meet the ever-changing needs for their clients.” 

 

CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries joins Crystal Specialist Finance’s lender panel 

Packager Crystal Specialist Finance has added CHL Mortgages to its lender panel, giving brokers access to the lender’s BTL range. 

CHL Mortgages’ recently relaunched specialist range of BTL mortgages is open to individual and limited company landlords. It includes options for larger or more complex houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs).

Ross Turrell, commercial director at CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries, said: “This is a significant milestone for us and is testament to our commitment to providing exceptional criteria, products and services. 

“Our goal is to continue to innovate and adapt to the needs of our clients, and this appointment is a step forward in that direction.” 

Jason Berry, group sales director at Crystal Specialist Finance, added: “We’re delighted to welcome CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries to our lender panel. 

“We’re looking for lenders who are innovative, who’ve got niches, who we can trust to deliver certainty and who have that can-do attitude. They’ve got all that in abundance and we’re looking forward to working with them in the future.” 

