You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Demand for business loans rises as clients look for flexible funding

by:
  • 05/09/2024
  • 0
Demand for business loans rises as clients look for flexible funding
Commercial finance brokers have reported an increasing number of clients turning to business loans to secure funding.

A survey by Asset Advantage found that 31% of brokers had seen this shift, while 24% said the biggest driver among clients towards business loans was more complex projects that require flexible funding routes.

Nearly two in 10 brokers reported an increase in clients needing support with business acquisition and management buyouts, while 5% of brokers supported more clients in expanding into new markets.

Meanwhile, almost half of commercial finance brokers said they have seen a greater mix of both business loans and asset finance as clients look to fund a broader range of projects.

The survey, which seeks to determine the state of play and changing demands in commercial finance, uncovers the key challenges facing brokers when securing funding for clients, as well as their thoughts on lender appetite and the lending landscape.

Business loans have continued to increase in popularity due to their flexibility, enabling businesses to fund their expansion plans or to support an acquisition or buyout.

 

Growing project complexity

Philip Knight, credit and risk director at Asset Advantage, said: “Our survey findings certainly mirror what we are seeing on the ground with growing demand for business loans.

“Given the broad growth ambitions of UK SMEs, as well as the climate of the past few years, it’s hardly surprising to hear that projects are becoming more complex. It requires lenders to take a much more holistic view of both the deal and the company to help brokers meet the needs of their clients.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.