user.first_name
Menu

Second Charge Lending

Specialist mortgage lending forecast to rise 70% to £54bn in five years

Specialist mortgage lending forecast to rise 70% to £54bn in five years
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
October 17, 2024
Updated:
October 17, 2024
Specialist mortgage lending is forecast to swell by 70% from £32bn to £54bn over the next five years as mortgages adapt to cater to the changing needs of work and family relationships, according to a report.

The research, which was a partnership between Together and the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA), estimates that more than one-sixth of regulated mortgage lending in 2023 fell into one or more specialist categories – with the next five years forecast to grow by a further £22bn.

 

Specialist lending growth drivers

One of the three strongest drivers of lending growth is shared ownership. Shared ownership is expected to grow by 126% by 2029 from £2.3bn to £5.2bn.

Lending to borrowers into retirement has been identified as another growth area. This lending segment is expected to grow from £600m to £1.4bn.

Self-build mortgages is Together’s final segment to watch, with lending forecast to rise from £57m to £116m.

Sponsored

Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends

Introducing the first in our video series “Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends” The

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Together’s 2024 Residential Mortgage Market report also predicts that inflation and the cost-of-living crisis will continue to harm potential borrowers’ ability to access credit, fuelling an increasing need for support from specialist lenders.

 

Rejected for finance

In the last five years, 7% of non-standard applicants were rejected, with 4% also denied financing in the last 12 months.

For 9% of this group, not being able to talk with an adviser who would understand their circumstances and a general lack of information about how to secure a mortgage for non-standard applicants were the biggest challenges (8%).

Of those rejected, 5% had no choice but to return to renting, and 4% gave up on homeownership altogether.

Ryan Etchells (pictured), chief commercial officer at Together, said: “With the five-year specialist market forecast looking so strong, it’s high time the industry, backed by the new government, reassess[es] how to best support homeowners in realising their property ambitions.”

Rob Thomas, economist and principal researcher at IMLA, said: “Estimates suggest that since the global financial crisis, 3.1 million households who would have been expected to enter homeownership based on previous trends have failed to do so.”

He added: “Given the substantial social and financial benefits that homeownership has demonstrated over many decades, it’s obvious that there is a need to improve awareness of the specialist options that might assist them in achieving their ambitions of homeownership.”

Related
View All

Second Charge Lending

Second charge mortgages: A fast and flexible financing solution – Allen

Second charge mortgages: A fast and flexible financing solution – Allen

Second Charge Lending

Spring Finance ups AVM usage as market confidence grows

Spring Finance ups AVM usage as market confidence grows

Second Charge Lending

Fiona Hoyle of the FLA discusses second charge mortgage business

Second charge new business volumes jump by 16% in August – FLA

October 10, 2024

Second Charge Lending

Fiducia Commercial Network partners with Loans Warehouse

Fiducia Commercial Network partners with Loans Warehouse

October 9, 2024
View All
Tags:
IMLA
Rob Thomas
specialist lending
specialist mortgage
Together