Together promotes Barker to CEO of Personal Finance division

Specialist lender Together has promoted John Barker from the role of group chief operating officer to chief executive of its Personal Finance division.

Barker’s appointment has gained regulatory approval and he will lead the division overseeing mortgages, bridging loans, auction finance and debt consolidation loans.

Barker has worked for Together for over a year and has 19 years of experience in financial services.

His career began at Co-op Insurance as a customer service adviser, before he joined Capita and worked for the firm for almost 14 years, most recently as managing director.

Barker also worked at Target Group for nearly two years, joining as chief operating officer before becoming chief executive.

Barker (pictured) said: “Together is a fantastic company with a real entrepreneurial spirit as well as a strong appetite to provide the mortgages and secured loans our customers want to help them achieve their property ambitions.

“I’m really passionate about Together’s common-sense lending approach and its dedication to providing flexible products, often to borrowers who may not fit the strict criteria of mainstream lenders.”

Barker added: “As Personal Finance CEO, I will be driving forward the division, working with more mortgage brokers, financial intermediaries and customers to promote Together’s brand and products. I look forward to contributing to its future growth, working with a dedicated team as we realise our vision of becoming the UK’s most valued lender.”

Richard Gregory OBE, chair of Together Personal Finance, said: “We are delighted to announce John’s appointment. He brings extensive experience to this role and his internal move is a testament to his rapid impact and commitment to Together.

“I look forward to seeing our Personal Finance business thrive under John’s leadership.”

The lender’s most recent set of results covering the year ending 30 June showed its loans and advances to customers totalled £7.4bn, up from £6.4bn the year before.