Pluto Finance announces expansion into Wales, offering £50m of lending

Pluto Finance has announced a major expansion into Wales, where it will offer £50m of lending to residential developers in 2025.

Pluto Finance is working with the pension scheme of one of Wales’ largest employers to provide capital that is ring-fenced for building new homes in the country.

The focus is on funding housebuilders and developers to deliver much-needed local housing.

Dedicated lending director role

The region will initially be covered by lending directors Jonathan Scott and Evan Griffin, with the intention to hire a dedicated Welsh lending director early next year.

Scott said: “We are delighted to expand our development lending programme to Wales, bringing Pluto’s excellent customer service and rapid turnaround.

“In England, 65% of Pluto’s lending is to repeat borrowers, and over time, we would expect that to be repeated in Wales.”

Pluto Finance provides finance to property developers and investors through bridging loans, development finance, build to rent and investment options.

Under the expansion, it will be providing finance at up to 70% loan to value (LTV) with market-leading pricing.

It will be targeting housebuilders that have outgrown their current lender, with loan sizes ranging from £1m to £50m, along with development finance starting at £3m.