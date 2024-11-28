Together adds three hires to regional account management team

Specialist lender Together has made three regional account manager appointments.

Together has hired Lois Ashcroft, Katie Wilsher-Garratt and Chris Waind to work with its packagers, brokers, and network and club partners.

They will be led by Tanya Elmaz, director of intermediary sales at Together, and will be responsible for managing new and existing relationships with brokers.

Ashcroft will cover South Wales and has 10 years of experience in the sector, having previously worked at Principality, Pepper Money and, most recently, LendInvest.

In her last role, Ashcroft was a business development manager (BDM) for six months, working on bridging, commercial finance and first charge residential mortgages.

She also has experience in underwriting and advising.

Ashcroft (pictured, left) said: “I was delighted when the opportunity arose to come to Together, a lender that specialises in helping customers find solutions where they may have been told no elsewhere. I’m extremely proud to work for a company [that] has been around for over 50 years and has an incredible reputation within the market.”

At Together, Waind will cover the North West and work with the lender’s packagers and new club and network members.

Waind (pictured, middle) said: “Using my experience of working on both sides of lending transactions, I have a deep understanding of the difficulties brokers face and how best to support them.

“I’m looking forward to meeting our valued packaging partners and to discuss[ing] our extensive product range to help more people realise their financial goals.”

Wilsher-Garrett started her career at Moneypartners, where she progressed to the role of senior underwriter. She then went to work at Link Lending in an internal sales role.

She has more than 20 years of experience.

She also worked at GE Money then Shawbrook Bank in a number of roles including internal sales manager, training manager, BDM and head of networks and retention.

Wilsher-Garratt then founded bridging lender Focused Lending, and held several positions across Central Trust and Tuscan Capital, before moving to Together. She will be working across the South.

Wilsher-Garratt (pictured, right) said: “I’m excited to begin supporting our intermediary partners with great funding solutions across a broad range of products, and to learn more about the unique lending criteria of Together.

“This support comes in many ways from training, assisting with all applications and maximising business opportunities for both broker and Together. I look forward to developing close relationships with them all.”

Elmaz said: “We are delighted to welcome Lois, Katie and Chris as we expand our intermediaries team, bringing on board and supporting packagers, brokers and new networks and clubs partners… which will help us serve more customers across the UK achieve their property ambitions.”