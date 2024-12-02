user.first_name
Second Charge Lending

Finova Broker adds Norton Broker Services to panel

Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
December 2, 2024
Updated:
December 2, 2024
Finova Broker has added Norton Broker Services to its lending panel as a preferred packager.

The partnership will allow Norton to offer its specialist lending expertise to Finova Broker members, with a focus on secured loans, complex mortgages, bridging finance, and commercial lending solutions.

Norton Broker Services’ team of business development managers (BDMs) will help to educate Finova Broker members about the specialist lending options available, helping brokers deliver tailored solutions to their clients.

Paul Stringer, director at Norton Broker Services, said: “The partnership with Finova is a great opportunity for both companies to maximise the benefits this relationship brings. Introducers will be able to expand the products available to their customers using Norton Finance’s whole-of-market second charge panel, alongside an extensive range of bridging and commercial options.”

Matt Harrison, commercial director at Finova Broker – which rebranded from eKeeper in November – added: “Norton’s commitment to supporting brokers, coupled with their expert knowledge, aligns perfectly with our goal of equipping our members with the best tools and resources to succeed in an ever-evolving market.”

finova Broker
Norton Broker Services