StreamBank strengthens sales team with double hire from UTB

StreamBank has appointed Paula Purdy to the role of national account director for the North and Gary Lomax as business development manager (BDM) for the North and Scotland, as the bank continues to build out its national sales presence.

Purdy (pictured, right) has more than 20 years’ experience in financial services, including 14 years at Shawbrook Bank, and joins from United Trust Bank (UTB), where she held the role of sales director. She will focus on developing relationships with networks and key accounts in the North.

Lomax (pictured, left) also joins from UTB, where he worked as a BDM. He brings extensive experience across bridging and specialist lending, having held a number of roles within the sector. At StreamBank, he will support brokers across the North and Scotland.

These appointments follow a series of key hires earlier this year, including Lorenzo Satchell, Kendyl Binnie and Denise Davies as senior underwriter, as StreamBank continues to invest in its people and broker support.

The hires also come shortly after StreamBank reduced its bridging rates and enhanced its criteria in March, alongside the introduction of a simplified product structure.

Roz Cawood, managing director of property finance at StreamBank, said: “The quality of people joining StreamBank this year reflects both our ambition and the strength of our proposition. Paula and Gary are well-known and highly respected across the specialist market, and their experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow.

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“These new hires strengthen our ability to support brokers with well-structured deals, particularly as cases become more detailed and time-sensitive. We are building a team that understands how to get deals done and deliver consistently for our broker partners.”