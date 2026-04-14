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UTB hires Kempson to BTL and bridging team

UTB hires Kempson to BTL and bridging team
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
April 14, 2026
Updated:
April 14, 2026
United Trust Bank (UTB) has appointed Johnathan Kempson to the role of key account manager for buy to let (BTL) and bridging as the bank continues to develop its support for brokers across the North of England and Scotland.

Kempson (pictured) has worked in the financial services industry for more than 10 years with lenders including Lloyds, Metro Bank and most recently Market Financial Solutions, where he supported brokers with non-regulated lending across bridging and BTL products.

In his new role, Kempson will support the growth of UTB’s evolving bridging and BTL propositions across non-regulated and regulated offerings. He will work closely with brokers across the North of England and Scotland to ensure they receive a quick and efficient service.

Andrew Ferguson, UTB’s commercial director, said: “Johnathan brings a great deal of experience to the growing BTL and bridging sales team across unregulated and regulated lending. He is also very well-known in the industry, with excellent broker relationships across the North of England, which has been his patch for several years.”

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Tags:
andrew ferguson
bridging finance
Buy-to-let
United Trust Bank (UTB)

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