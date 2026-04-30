West One grows mortgage division with key promotions

West One has promoted eight members of its mortgage division alongside the creation of two new roles as it continues to grow the department.

Jason Ruse (pictured) has been promoted from regional account manager to the newly created role of national account manager. He will provide dedicated support to club and network partners across the UK as well as working closely with the regional sales team to build and strengthen broker partnerships.

Many of the promotions come from within the specialist lender’s underwriting teams. Seven roles were identified to expand operations within the business and were filled by internal appointments.

These promotions open up room for more junior and mid-career hires in a quickly expanding part of the business.

Additionally, the specialist lender has appointed a roving underwriter to work closely with broker partners in South Wales, helping streamline the journey from enquiry to completion on appropriate cases while delivering more responsive on-site support.

Paul Huxter, head of intermediary sales and distribution, said: “Jason’s dedication, hard work, and passion have made a marked impact on our growth in the specialist residential and buy-to-let markets. I am excited to see Jason continue to excel and drive West One’s success in this new role, by deepening and strengthening our partnership with our valued distribution partners in the clubs and networks channel, a role Jason has extensive experience and expertise in.”

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Marie Grundy, managing director of mortgages, said: “Many of our promoted team members have been part of the growing success of the mortgage division for some time. At West One, we are committed to developing talent from within the business and these promotions are a well-deserved recognition of each individual’s contribution.”