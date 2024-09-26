MFS joins Brilliant Solutions’ lender panel

Bridging and buy-to-let (BTL) specialist Market Financial Solutions (MFS) has joined Brilliant Solutions’ panel of lenders.

By joining Brilliant Solutions’ lender panel, its mortgage advisers can access MFS’ wide range of bridging loan and residential BTL mortgage products.

This will help advisers who are “looking to place and process complex cases that require bespoke, tailored solutions”.

Brilliant Solutions was founded in 1994 and is a packager that operates across all forms of mortgages.

MFS offers both bridging loans and BTL mortgages and specialises in “large and complex loans”.

Karen Rodrigues, head of sales at MFS, said: “With the property market gaining momentum as we head into the final few months of the year, it’s the perfect time for us to start working with Brilliant Solutions. We know that challenges remain for intermediaries and their clients, so we are looking forward to providing finance for cases that other lenders may struggle to service with their tight criteria tickboxes.

Sponsored Introducing the Green Living Reward Your clients can now get up to £2,000 cashback for making energy-efficient home Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“Indeed, we’re maintaining our focus on offering a flexible and bespoke approach to lending, and we’re always aiming to make the process… as speedy and smooth as possible. We assess applications on a case-by-case basis, meaning we can offer financial products that match the unique needs of individual borrowers.

“I’m sure that Brilliant Solutions’ members will find immense value in our approach to lending, and I’m excited to see our partnership develop in the months and years ahead.”

Michael Craig, managing director at Brilliant Solutions, said: “We are extremely happy to be launching with such a forward-thinking lender such as MFS. Their flexible approach to lending is a breath of fresh air. Their innovative product sets will help our broker partners to support more and more of their clients to achieve their dream goals.

“The approach that MFS has to lending is simply brilliant. We all here at Brilliant Solutions cannot wait to spread the word to our broker partners all about MFS and their manual approach to looking at cases, to get the best outcomes for the client. What a brilliant relationship this will be.”