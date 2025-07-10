Black & White Bridging makes two hires to team

Specialist lender Black & White Bridging has added two members to its team: Lisa Klychkova as an investment analyst and Liam Dorrington as an assistant accountant.

The lender said these appointments reflected its continued growth.

Klychkova will support the lending and investment arms of the business. She has a background in financial analysis and was also an underwriting assistant at REIM Capital.

She will play a role in expanding the lender’s investor base, including sourcing new capital for loan-by-loan investments and assisting the lending team with underwriting, credit proposals, and due diligence.

Klychkova said she was excited to join Black & White Bridging at “such a pivotal time”.

She added: “The dual nature of my role lets me work closely with both investors and the lending team – which is exactly the kind of challenge I was looking for. I’m confident that my background and network can help contribute to the firm’s ambitious growth plans.”

Dorrington has experience in financial operations and, in his new role, will support the finance function.

This will include daily bank reconciliations, customer and supplier entries to the preparation of investor statements and monthly investor payments. He will also support loan book maintenance and balance sheet reconciliations as part of the month-end process.

Dorrington said he was “pleased” to be joining the lender.

“It’s a great opportunity to get stuck into a dynamic and varied finance role, while helping the team keep everything running smoothly behind the scenes,” he added.

Damien Druce, COO at Black & White Bridging, said: “Both Lisa and Liam bring talent, energy, and fresh perspectives to the business. Lisa’s hybrid role reflects our wider strategy of aligning lending with investor growth, and her high-net-worth individual network is a huge asset.

“Liam’s appointment ensures continuity in our finance team and supports the operational discipline our investors and customers expect. We’re thrilled to have them both on board.”