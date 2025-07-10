Kuflink expands sales team with two hires

Bridging lender Kuflink has appointed two members to its sales team to support its intermediary-focused expansion.

Joshua Spratt has joined the lender from second charge provider Lendable, where he was a customer support executive, and Maisie Kemp was previously at Keystone Property Finance for almost two years as a completions support specialist.

Both have been appointed to the role of sales support executive at Kuflink and will report to the newly appointed head of origination, Ranjit Narwal.

Kuflink has made a number of changes to its senior team this year, with an aim to focus on broker origination.

This included a shuffling of its senior team, as former CEO Narinder Khattoare stepped down after 12 years, and the appointment of Gurmit Raina as its CFO.

The lender said the appointments of Spratt and Kemp were signs of its commitment to the intermediary community.

Narwal said: “Kuflink is setting out its stall as an intermediary-focused lender. I am delighted to welcome Josh and Maisie, who are already making a significant impact on the levels of service we now offer.

“With our commitment to simplify the whole process of dealing with Kuflink, we are due to make further exciting announcements about our imminent upgrading of our IT support and underwriting capability, we are setting the ground for enhancements to our service to brokers.”