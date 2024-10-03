Know Your BDM: Joseph Lethbridge, HTB

This week, Specialist Lending Solutions is speaking to Joseph Lethbridge, business development manager (BDM) covering London for HTB.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at HTB?

I cover a range of areas across London, including E1 to E13, E14 to E20, EC, HA, N1, N1C, NW1 to NW11, SE1 to SE11, W, and WC. That’s around 270 brokers across one of the most diverse and dynamic regions in the UK.

It’s a busy territory with a wide variety of cases, from residential to complex commercial deals. There’s always something new to tackle, and the diversity of the area means no two days are the same.

What personal talent or skill is most valuable in doing your job?

It’s got to be the balance between talking and listening. You’ve got to be able to hear what brokers are really looking for and then use your knowledge to find a solution that fits.

At HTB, we focus on understanding the nuances of every case and using our expertise to provide tailored solutions that help brokers get the right outcomes for their clients.

Sponsored Introducing the Green Living Reward Your clients can now get up to £2,000 cashback for making energy-efficient home Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

What personal talent or skill would you most like to improve on?

Confidence. I have the knowledge and experience, but sometimes I need to back myself more when navigating the unique criteria we offer.

There’s a lot of flexibility in what we can do, and it’s about having the confidence to leverage that flexibility to benefit our brokers and their clients.

What is the hardest part of your job?

Definitely managing the logistics of getting around London, especially when public transport isn’t playing ball.

It’s all part of the challenge, though, and it just means I’ve got to be even more organised. I make it a priority to be available for brokers, whether it’s a call or a meeting, because building strong relationships is what sets us apart.

What do you love most about your job?

Meeting people and solving problems. There’s nothing better than being able to step in and find a solution when others might struggle. Being able to think outside the box and find ways to make things happen is what I enjoy the most.

It’s a real buzz to help brokers turn challenging situations into success stories, especially when we can utilise HTB’s creative approach to overcome complexities.

What is the best piece of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

“Never overpromise and underdeliver – a quick no is always better than a slow maybe.” This advice came from my time as a barrister’s clerk and has stuck with me ever since. It’s all about setting clear expectations and valuing people’s time. Being honest about what’s achievable and delivering on that is a principle I hold firmly to.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

I’m in constant contact with brokers who are on the front lines of the market. They’re always willing to share what’s happening and don’t hold back on why we’re winning or losing deals.

We’ve also got a wealth of internal knowledge and expertise, along with some excellent specialist finance press, to keep us informed about the latest trends and developments.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

I’ve always loved the idea of building a reputation based on delivering excellent service and results.

It’s about being known for your reliability and dedication, and there’s real satisfaction in helping clients achieve their goals. Working with HTB has been a natural fit because it’s a place where we genuinely go the extra mile for brokers and their clients, finding solutions where others might not.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

When I first joined the industry, I wanted to be an underwriter. While that goal has evolved, I’d love to gain experience across different departments to get a full picture of the industry.

I’m keen to broaden my horizons and understand every aspect of the market – from underwriting to product development – so I can provide the best possible support to brokers and clients. It’s all about continuous learning and staying versatile.