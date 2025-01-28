Crystal Specialist Finance brings on Hutchings as ancillaries director

Specialist distributor Crystal Specialist Finance has appointed Mark Hutchings (pictured) as its ancillaries director.

Crystal Specialist Finance’s ancillary services business covers add-ons to brokers such as complex property insurance, personal guarantee insurance and advice on tax issues.

Hutchings will focus on “building the additional services side of Crystal’s business, as the firm enters a dynamic phase of growth”.

Hutchings was most recently the head of strategy and projects at Crystal Specialist Finance for around three years, and before that, he was the managing director of Towergate Referrals.

Before that, he was the managing director of Berkeley Alexander Insurance Services for around four years. Prior to that, he worked at Uinsure for around four years, initially joining as a national account manager and then taking on the role of head of sales and distribution.

Jo Breedon, Crystal Specialist Finance’s managing director, said: “At Crystal, we are committed to extending the services we can offer brokers in order to cater for the various needs of their complex clients. As a veteran in the world of financial services in general and insurance in particular, Mark is charged with developing and evolving this part of the business.

“The experience and enthusiasm he brings to this new role will play an important part in helping us achieve our ambitious growth targets.”

Hutchings added: “I’m really excited to be leading the ancillary services charge for Crystal. There is a genuine need to support brokers and their clients, in both educating and giving them access to specialist products and services aligned to the complex finance being undertaken. I’m looking forward to collaborating with our supporting brokers and developing further strategic partnerships, to increase the ancillary support package and product range.”

In October, the firm launched a one-stop shop for green home improvements.