Ultimate Finance adds five hires to team

Ultimate Finance has brought on four regional sales directors and a client relationship manager to help deliver its “growth ambitions”.

David Moran and Steve Armstrong will join Ultimate Finance’s Southern and Midlands sales team, while Sean Thomson and Richard Leathley will join the Northern sales team.

Gavin Mories joins as relationship manager, and he will look after the firm’s growing number of Scottish clients.

Moran joins from Shawbrook, where he worked for around eight years in a variety of senior roles, most recently as managing director for service and delivery for ABL and commercial loans. He has also held roles at RSM, Heritable Bank and Cattles.

Armstrong also joins from Shawbrook Bank, where he worked for around six years, and before that, he worked at Santander UK Corporate & Commercial, Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Thomson was previously at DF Capital for around a year. Before that, he spent eight years at Investec as a regional director for its capital solutions team. He has also been a business development manager (BDM) for Ultimate Finance and worked at Aldermore.

Sponsored Five ways we’ve improved our Premier service Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Leathley was most recently at Skipton Business Finance for nearly 18 years, and prior to that, he was at Royal Bank of Scotland.

Mories was a relationship manager at Aldermore for around 12 years, and before that, he worked at RBS Invoice Finance for around four years.

The lender said the hires bring on a “huge amount of industry knowledge and experience and an impressive relationship-driven approach to service”.

Moran said: “I am thrilled to have joined the team and have been impressed by how innovative and dynamic they are. I am looking forward to contributing to the continued growth by using my network of advisers to provide asset-based lending to SMEs across the South East.”

Armstrong added: “I’m excited to be joining Ultimate Finance at such a pivotal time in their growth. Having spent the last five years predominantly supporting businesses with mergers, acquisitions and growth transactions, I can utilise their tailored funding solutions to give SMEs an even greater access to the liquidity they need.”

Thomson said: “Ultimate Finance is extremely forward-thinking in their breadth of proposition, and I am excited about presenting their flexible funding to my network of valued introducers.”

Leathley said: “I have joined a fantastic business with a genuine one-team approach to delivering funding solutions. It has been clear to see very quickly that they are proactive, dynamic and have a real desire to help businesses achieve their financial goals.”

Mories added: “I am delighted to join Ultimate Finance and be part of a team with a proven track record of delivering service excellence, evidenced by their TrustPilot score. I strongly believe that is what set’s a lender apart. It’s already been a busy start to the year, which has seen me out and about talking to my network and meeting new clients.”

Ultimate Finance recorded a record-high loan book of £342m and strong new business across its three products in 2024.