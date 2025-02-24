Glenhawk extends promotion offering brokers extra 20bps in commission

Short-term property finance lender Glenhawk is extending its promotion which gives brokers the chance to earn an additional 20 basis points (bps) on the proc fee.

The dual promotion also offers clients a £1,500 cashback incentive and is available on Glenhawk’s unregulated product range.

The offer will be eligible on applications submitted by 14 March and completed by 30 April.

The lender said it launched the initiative following market feedback calling for support for mortgage brokers following a “challenging” year in lending, as well as helping clients.

Glenhawk said it aligned with its commitment to deliver “competitive and innovative” financial solutions, which aim to “empower” brokers and give “tangible benefits” to clients.

Guy Harrington (pictured), CEO of Glenhawk, said: “At Glenhawk, we remain committed to rewarding brokers for their hard work while ensuring clients receive excellent value for their money. By extending this promotion, we are reaffirming our dedication to providing competitive financial solutions that make a real difference.

“The feedback from our broker network has been overwhelmingly positive, and we will continue to prioritise our clients’ needs in the current market landscape.”

Earlier this month, Glenhawk announced it had appointed Chris Daly to lead its expansion into structured real estate finance. The division will provide bespoke lending for complex, short-term funding needs.