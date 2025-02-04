Daly to lead Glenhawk’s expansion into structured real estate lending

Specialist lender Glenhawk has launched into structured real estate lending as part of its strategy for growth.

The division will be led by Chris Daly and offer bespoke lending solutions for larger, more complex short-term funding needs.

Daly will report to Glenhawk CEO and co-founder Guy Harrington and will be responsible for driving the growth of the division.

Its structured real estate business will provide loans between £5m and £50m and operate with a relationship-driven approach. Glenhawk will focus on lending in “high-growth” markets, it said, such as purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) and co-living.

The lender said this expansion would improve the availability of flexible, tailored financial solutions in a “fast-moving market”.

Daly said: “The introduction of our structured real estate division is an exciting opportunity to grow our large loan offering in response to market demands.

“By delivering bespoke, large-scale lending solutions through a relationship-led approach, we aim to support property professionals across a range of sectors, including PBSA and co-living.”

Harrington added: “The creation of our structured real estate division marks a major step forward for Glenhawk as we continue to scale and innovate. Chris’ promotion reflects his invaluable contributions to the business, deep industry expertise, and ability to execute our ambitious growth plans.

“This new division enables us to better serve our introducers and clients, reinforcing our reputation for exceptional service.”