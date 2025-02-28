The British Specialist Lending Awards 2025 – all the nominees

The British Specialist Lending Awards recognise the accomplishments of individuals within the specialist lending sector and provide a platform to inspire and influence the wider mortgage community by showcasing individuals who raise the bar and challenge others to do so.
Some 69 people made the shortlist, with awards available across the broker, lender and business leader categories.
The judging is due to take place on 20 March and the awards ceremony will be held on 15 May at Hilton London Bankside.
Congratulations to all our nominees.
Market Moves
Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries
Broker
Broker: Rising Star – Distributor
Billie Cox – Sirius Finance
Nadine Titus – Loan.co.uk
Rhys Walmsley – VIBE Financial
Broker: Administrator sponsored by Pepper Money
Paul Killington – Brightstar Financial
Leilani Mullen – Dynamo
Maisy Stephens – Sirius Finance
Broker: Complex Buy-to-Let sponsored by Foundation Home Loans
Shazad Ahmed – Elan Property Finance
David Horn – Dynamo
Ashley Morley – Compare the Mortgage
Broker: Commercial Finance
Hiten Ganatra – Mortimer Street Capital
James Oldham – Positive Lending
Steve Sanderson – Clever Lending
Broker: Second Charge
Rachael Peach – Dynamo
Damien Silver – Finspace
Sarah Stroud – Truffle Specialist Finance
Broker: Bridging and Short-Term Finance sponsored by Market Financial Solutions
Chris Britto – Bridgemore Capital
Narinder Gill – Coreco
Sy Nathan – Dynamo
Broker: Complex Income sponsored by Aldermore Bank
Sarah Grace – Sarah Grace Mortgages
Natalie Hines – Premier One Mortgages
Simon Ward – SPF Private Clients
Broker: Adverse Credit
Aaron Scott – Try Financial
Stephanie Seddon – Right Choice Mortgages
Sarah Tinkler – Oak Mortgages
Lender
Lender: Rising Star – Product Provider
Ellen Close – Metro Bank
George Ormerod – Avamore Capital
Iona Reid – West One Loans
Lender: Underwriter
Ed Blundell – Avamore Capital
Ashley Boorman – Keystone Property Finance
Rachel Glue – The Mortgage Lender
Lender: Business Development
James Burwood – Kensington Mortgages
Richard Pugh – Pepper Money
Carly Wiggins – Bluestone Mortgages
Lender: Head of National Accounts
Rob Barnard – Pepper Money
Hannah Oades – United Trust Bank
Sally Wright – Paragon Bank
Lender: Head of Sales sponsored by Mortgage Brain
Ryan Brailsford – Pepper Money
Caroline Mirakian – United Trust Bank
Karen Rodrigues – Market Financial Solutions
Business Leader
Business Leader: Complex Buy-to-Let
Jane Atkins – Kensington Mortgages
Elise Coole – Keystone Property Finance
Jason Neale – Quantum Mortgages
Business Leader: Development & Innovation Advocate
Eliot Darcy – Own New
Nicola Firth – Knowledge Bank
Neal Jannels – OMS
Business Leader: Commercial Finance Lender sponsored by VAS Panel
Marc Callaghan – OSB Group
Tom Renwick – Atom Bank
D’Mitri Zaprzala – Avamore Capital
Business Leader: Second Charge Lender
Ryan McGrath – Pepper Money
Buster Tolfree – United Trust Bank
Tom Whitney – Interbridge Mortgages
Business Leader: Bridging Lender
Raphael Benggio – MT Finance
Scott Marshall – Roma Finance
Alex Upton – Hampshire Trust Bank
Business Leader: Conveyancer
Ian Errington – Blacks Solicitors
Carol Nuttall – Adlington Law
Kevin Tunnicliffe – Sort Group
Business Leader: Complex Income Lender
Nicola Goldie – Aldermore Bank
Tony Hall – Saffron Building Society
Charles Morley – Metro Bank
Business Leader: Adverse Credit Lender sponsored by The Brightstar Group
Paul Adams – Pepper Money
Simon Cockerill – OSB Group
Marie Grundy – West One Loans
Business Leader: Specialist Distribution sponsored by Together
Michael Craig – Brilliant Solutions
Liz Syms – Connect for Intermediaries
Lucy Waters – Aria Finance