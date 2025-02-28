user.first_name
Bridging

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2025 – all the nominees

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
February 28, 2025
Updated:
February 28, 2025
The nominees for this year’s British Specialist Lending Awards have been confirmed, with more than 20 awards up for grabs.

The British Specialist Lending Awards recognise the accomplishments of individuals within the specialist lending sector and provide a platform to inspire and influence the wider mortgage community by showcasing individuals who raise the bar and challenge others to do so.

Some 69 people made the shortlist, with awards available across the broker, lender and business leader categories.

The judging is due to take place on 20 March and the awards ceremony will be held on 15 May at Hilton London Bankside.

Congratulations to all our nominees.

 

Broker

Broker: Rising Star – Distributor

Billie Cox – Sirius Finance

Nadine Titus – Loan.co.uk

Rhys Walmsley – VIBE Financial

 

Broker: Administrator sponsored by Pepper Money

Paul Killington – Brightstar Financial

Leilani Mullen – Dynamo

Maisy Stephens – Sirius Finance

 

Broker: Complex Buy-to-Let sponsored by Foundation Home Loans

Shazad Ahmed – Elan Property Finance

David Horn – Dynamo

Ashley Morley – Compare the Mortgage

 

Broker: Commercial Finance

Hiten Ganatra – Mortimer Street Capital

James Oldham – Positive Lending

Steve Sanderson – Clever Lending

 

Broker: Second Charge

Rachael Peach – Dynamo

Damien Silver – Finspace

Sarah Stroud – Truffle Specialist Finance

 

Broker: Bridging and Short-Term Finance sponsored by Market Financial Solutions

Chris Britto – Bridgemore Capital

Narinder Gill – Coreco

Sy Nathan – Dynamo

 

Broker: Complex Income sponsored by Aldermore Bank

Sarah Grace – Sarah Grace Mortgages

Natalie Hines – Premier One Mortgages

Simon Ward – SPF Private Clients

 

Broker: Adverse Credit

Aaron Scott – Try Financial

Stephanie Seddon – Right Choice Mortgages

Sarah Tinkler – Oak Mortgages

 

Lender

Lender: Rising Star – Product Provider

Ellen Close – Metro Bank

George Ormerod – Avamore Capital

Iona Reid – West One Loans

 

Lender: Underwriter

Ed Blundell – Avamore Capital

Ashley Boorman – Keystone Property Finance

Rachel Glue – The Mortgage Lender

 

Lender: Business Development

James Burwood – Kensington Mortgages

Richard Pugh – Pepper Money

Carly Wiggins – Bluestone Mortgages

 

Lender: Head of National Accounts

Rob Barnard – Pepper Money

Hannah Oades – United Trust Bank

Sally Wright – Paragon Bank

 

Lender: Head of Sales sponsored by Mortgage Brain

Ryan Brailsford – Pepper Money

Caroline Mirakian – United Trust Bank

Karen Rodrigues – Market Financial Solutions

 

Business Leader

Business Leader: Complex Buy-to-Let

Jane Atkins – Kensington Mortgages

Elise Coole – Keystone Property Finance

Jason Neale – Quantum Mortgages

 

 

Business Leader: Development & Innovation Advocate

Eliot Darcy – Own New

Nicola Firth – Knowledge Bank

Neal Jannels – OMS

 

Business Leader: Commercial Finance Lender sponsored by VAS Panel

Marc Callaghan – OSB Group

Tom Renwick – Atom Bank

D’Mitri Zaprzala – Avamore Capital

 

Business Leader: Second Charge Lender

Ryan McGrath – Pepper Money

Buster Tolfree – United Trust Bank

Tom Whitney – Interbridge Mortgages

 

Business Leader: Bridging Lender

Raphael Benggio – MT Finance

Scott Marshall – Roma Finance

Alex Upton – Hampshire Trust Bank

 

Business Leader: Conveyancer

Ian Errington – Blacks Solicitors

Carol Nuttall – Adlington Law

Kevin Tunnicliffe – Sort Group

 

Business Leader: Complex Income Lender

Nicola Goldie – Aldermore Bank

Tony Hall – Saffron Building Society

Charles Morley – Metro Bank

 

Business Leader: Adverse Credit Lender sponsored by The Brightstar Group

Paul Adams – Pepper Money

Simon Cockerill – OSB Group

Marie Grundy – West One Loans

 

Business Leader: Specialist Distribution sponsored by Together

Michael Craig – Brilliant Solutions

Liz Syms – Connect for Intermediaries

Lucy Waters – Aria Finance

award nominee
Broker
business leader
lender
The British Specialist Lending Awards
The British Specialist Lending Awards 2025