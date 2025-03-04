Colenko joins NACFB as patron lender

Bridging and development finance lender Colenko has joined the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB) as a patron lender.

Colenko was founded in 2019 and offers bridging and development finance loans to property investors and developers across England and Wales.

The lender offers fast-track bridging, which has an automatic valuation model (AVM) up to 75%, and prices start from 0.87%.

The firm also offers refurbishment loans up to 75% LTV and house in multiple occupation (HMO) refurbishment loans based on investment value.

Rob Roscoe, CEO of Colenko, said: “We’re excited to become a patron lender of the NACFB and collaborate with its network of brokers. Our focus is always on providing efficient, tailored lending solutions that enable property investors and developers to move quickly and effectively in a fast-paced market.

“We look forward to supporting NACFB members and working together to offer innovative finance solutions.”

Jim Higginbotham, CEO of the NACFB, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Colenko as a patron lender. The bridging and development finance space is a busy one due to the ongoing demand from property investors.

“Colenko’s offering will appeal to our members, not just for their speed of delivery but because their experienced team is keen to build strong, ongoing relationships with brokers.”

In November, Colenko secured increased funding of £15m from Shawbrook.