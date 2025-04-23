user.first_name
Pluto Finance expands into Europe spearheaded by hire of Singh as MD

Pluto Finance is expanding its lending offering to Europe, backed by the hiring of Ciaran Singh as managing director.

Singh will drive Pluto Finance’s European growth strategy and manage “in-country team members as they [originate] local lending opportunities.”

He will also oversee the cultivation of borrower and broker relationships and spearhead the origination of larger investment bridge and development loans, with a focus on the living sector.

The lender said it was extending its lending offering into continental Europe, with Ireland, the Iberian Peninsula, the Netherlands and Germany being the first steps of this strategy.

Singh joins from DRC Savills Investment Manager, where he worked for nearly 11 years, initially as an investment analyst before working his way up to principal.

At the firm, he was “responsible for sourcing and executing large, structured real estate transactions across the UK and Europe”.

Pluto Finance was founded in 2011 and specialises in development and bridging finance for residential and commercial real estate sectors.

The company has lent around £3.4bn across 300 transactions, which has allowed developers to build around 12,000 residential units in the UK.

Justin Faiz, CEO of Pluto Finance, said: “We’re very excited to expand our development and bridge credit finance solutions offering into Europe. Ciaran brings deep experience, strong relationships and a proven ability to execute complex transactions across multiple jurisdictions.

“His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to scale our platform and deploy capital into high-quality real estate lending opportunities across the continent.”

Singh added: “I am excited to join Pluto at a time of strong momentum and growth. The firm has built a standout solution-focused lending platform, backed by high-quality institutional investors. I look forward to helping deliver its next phase of growth by leading the move into continental Europe.

“Throughout the region, there is a clear need for high-quality, affordable stock across the living sector, and I look forward to working with investors and developers to provide the capital these groups require to deliver important real estate projects.”

Last month, the firm announced plans to enter Scotland.

