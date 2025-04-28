Roma Finance brings out revolving credit facility

Specialist lender Roma Finance has launched a revolving credit facility to support property professionals and entrepreneurs.

Roma Finance said the “fast, flexible drawdown facility” would help such individuals “purchase property, unlock equity, and grow their portfolios with confidence”.

The revolving credit facility will give borrowers access to a pre-agreed credit limit for onward property purchases, so they can draw down, repay and reuse as needed.

The facility can be secured against property up to 65% loan to value (LTV) and allows customers to move faster on investment opportunities without the need to reapply for finance each time.

Roma Finance said the facility combines the “convenience of a business overdraft with the certainty of secured lending”.

Michael Allison (pictured), commercial director at Roma Finance, said: “We are busier than ever, and the demand for fast, reliable funding solutions in the property sector continues to grow.

“Our new revolving credit facility is designed to empower experienced landlords, developers, and entrepreneurs – giving them the flexibility to seize market opportunities, expand their portfolios, and enhance their properties with ease.

“This is a major step forward in our commitment to providing innovative lending solutions that support the success of our customers.”

Allison added: “This latest product launch is another step forward in our strategy to double our loan book by 2026. By continuing to innovate and evolve our product range, we are making it easier than ever for property entrepreneurs to access funding and create wealth through their property investments.”

Roma Finance recently secured a £100m funding line from NatWest to “significantly scale its loan book”.