user.first_name
Menu

Bridging

Roma Finance brings out revolving credit facility

Roma Finance brings out revolving credit facility
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
April 28, 2025
Updated:
April 28, 2025
Specialist lender Roma Finance has launched a revolving credit facility to support property professionals and entrepreneurs.

Roma Finance said the “fast, flexible drawdown facility” would help such individuals “purchase property, unlock equity, and grow their portfolios with confidence”.

The revolving credit facility will give borrowers access to a pre-agreed credit limit for onward property purchases, so they can draw down, repay and reuse as needed.

The facility can be secured against property up to 65% loan to value (LTV) and allows customers to move faster on investment opportunities without the need to reapply for finance each time.

Roma Finance said the facility combines the “convenience of a business overdraft with the certainty of secured lending”.

Michael Allison (pictured), commercial director at Roma Finance, said: “We are busier than ever, and the demand for fast, reliable funding solutions in the property sector continues to grow.

Miguel Sard talks about the new direction Shawbrook Group is taking and the uniting of its brands Bluestone Mortgages and TML.
Sponsored

Shawbrook is the specialist mortgage sector’s ‘best kept secret’ – Sard

Sponsored by Shawbrook Bank

“Our new revolving credit facility is designed to empower experienced landlords, developers, and entrepreneurs – giving them the flexibility to seize market opportunities, expand their portfolios, and enhance their properties with ease.

“This is a major step forward in our commitment to providing innovative lending solutions that support the success of our customers.”

Allison added: “This latest product launch is another step forward in our strategy to double our loan book by 2026. By continuing to innovate and evolve our product range, we are making it easier than ever for property entrepreneurs to access funding and create wealth through their property investments.”

Roma Finance recently secured a £100m funding line from NatWest to “significantly scale its loan book”.

Related
View All

Bridging

Together joins BDLA

Together joins BDLA

April 24, 2025

Bridging

Asset Advantage hires Cooke as broker manager

Asset Advantage hires Cooke as broker manager

April 23, 2025

Bridging

Pluto Finance expands into Europe spearheaded by hire of Singh as MD

Pluto Finance expands into Europe spearheaded by hire of Singh as MD

Bridging

The Brightstar Group brings out first annual ESG report

The Brightstar Group brings out first annual ESG report

April 22, 2025
View All
Tags:
funding
revolving credit facility
Roma Finance
short-term finance
specialist lending

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/