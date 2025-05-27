TWM Solicitors joins BDLA as trade body approaches 100 members

TWM Solicitors has become the latest firm to join the Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA) as an associate member.

The firm has developed a reputation for its transactional work acting on bridging, development and mezzanine finance transactions.

It is also a specialist in mini securitisations, structured finance, loan management and recoveries, with multiple offices in the South East and London.

Representing the UK’s bridging and development finance sector, the BDLA’s membership now exceeds 90 organisations, with lender members responsible for a combined loan book worth more than £10.3bn.

Vic Jannels (pictured), chief executive of the BDLA, said: “We are very pleased to welcome TWM Solicitors into the BDLA as an associate member. The firm has extensive experience in specialist property lending and will be a valuable addition to our membership.

“As the BDLA continues to grow, attracting respected professional firms like TWM Solicitors reinforces the association’s reputation as the voice of the bridging and development lending sector. We are approaching 100 members as part of our community, and we’re proud to be fostering an ecosystem where lenders, legal specialists, and service providers work together to raise standards, address regulatory challenges, and drive sustainable growth in the market.”

Sponsored Friend or foe? The role of AI in mortgage administration Sponsored by Pepper Money

TWM Solicitors is among a host of firms including Bluecroft Finance, Ward Hadaway and lender Tab to join the association in May.

Julian Sampson, head of lending department at TWM Solicitors, said: “Joining the BDLA allows us to continue our longstanding relationship with the specialist lending market and to be part of a network that is passionate about moving the sector forward. We’re proud to support lenders in delivering advice and completions with confidence.

“We are excited to share our own experiences and innovations with the BDLA, aligning us with the sector’s best practices and future priorities.”