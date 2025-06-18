Castle Trust Bank surpasses £50m in bridging and BTL completions with Dynamo in 2025

Specialist lender Castle Trust Bank has breached £50m in bridging and buy-to-let (BTL) completions with Dynamo’s bridging and structured finance team this year.

The bridging and BTL completion milestone shows the “strength of Castle Trust Bank’s service-led lending model and broker partnerships”.

The firm said this was due to its business development manager (BDM) and underwriter support, along with its dual representation agreement with Russell-Cooke.

The latter is crucial in “delivering speed and efficiency to the high number of cases that have completed in a short space of time”.

Anna Lewis (pictured), commercial director at Castle Trust Bank, said: “This milestone with Sy Nathan reflects the exceptional outcomes that can be achieved when lenders and brokers are aligned – and it’s something we’re committed to delivering across the board.

“We believe that successful broker partnerships are built on providing a tailored and responsive service. In the case of Dynamo, our regional account manager, Sammi Gilbank, has played a pivotal role, whilst senior underwriter Jackie Merrigan has embedded a dedicated underwriting resource directly into the broker’s business – including weekly office days to accelerate progress and provide real-time case support.

“Our relationship with Dynamo, and Sy Nathan in particular, has blossomed this year due to the strength of relationship and our common goal of achieving the best outcomes for customers. The underpinning factor behind this success is the trust that Dynamo can put into Castle Trust Bank’s team to deliver every time – the more that brokers work with us, the more they see the benefit. We’re looking forward to hitting similar milestones with more brokers in the near future.”

Sy Nathan, head of bridging and structured finance at Dynamo, added: “In the current market environment, delivering certainty around funding options to our clients is more crucial than ever. This commitment has been central to our success in facilitating over £50m in loans with Castle Trust. Our strong partnership with the Castle Trust team has been vital in reaching this milestone.

“Equally significant has been the unwavering support from Mark Toland and the team at Russell Cooke, whose expertise has ensured a seamless experience for our clients. This collaborative approach – working closely with all stakeholders – has been key to delivering successful outcomes and maintaining high levels of service throughout the process.”