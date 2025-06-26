UTB Bridging cuts rates, enhances processes and tweaks criteria

United Trust Bank (UTB) Bridging has lowered rates and enhanced its criteria and processes in response to broker feedback.

Looking at the bridging range, the firm has reduced regulated and unregulated bridging loans at various loan to values (LTVs), including 15 basis point (bps) cuts to unregulated second charge bridging loans.

For loans up to 70% LTV, rates have reduced from 1.1% per month to 0.95% per month, and for loans up to 60% LTV, rates have reduced by 10bps to 0.9% per month.

Larger regulated and unregulated loans of £1.5m-5m are now available up to 75% LTV at 0.75% per month and up to 70% LTV at 0.7% per month.

The maximum LTV for rebridging has been increased to 70% on rebridges and 75% on closed bridge cases.

The firm has also increased the acceptance of automatic valuation models (AVMs) up to 75% LTV and will offer light and heavy refurbishment loans up to a maximum 75% LTV with more flexible criteria.

Sponsored How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Paula Purdy (pictured), sales director for bridging at UTB, commented: “When brokers tell you what they want from lenders, you’d be foolish to ignore them. We’ve listened to the market and responded with these excellent rate reductions and criteria changes, greater flexibility and increasing acceptance of AVMs to streamline application processing and save customers time and money.

“We have one of the most experienced and knowledgeable teams in the bridging business. Our sales, underwriting and administration teams are all driven to support brokers and deliver the best possible outcomes for complex and everyday bridging cases.

“We understand the value of relationships, trust and reliability, and although it looks like the rest of the year may be challenging on many fronts, UTB will be side by side with brokers, helping to ensure their customers quickly obtain the competitive finance they need to seize opportunities and achieve their goals.”