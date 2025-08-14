Aspen hires BDM for Midlands and North region

Aspen Bridging has appointed Kevin Beale as business development manager (BDM) for the Midlands and the North region.

In his role, he will focus on establishing new relationships, nurturing the existing network, deepening existing partnerships and continuing to drive steady loan book growth.

Beale will report to Ian Miller-Hawes, Aspen Bridging’s sales director, and joins Steve Gregory and Mike Allen on the BDM team. Gregory covers the South and South West and Allen represents London and the East of England.

Beale was most recently a BDM at Quantum Mortgages for nearly a year, and before that, he was a specialist finance account manager at OSB Group for around three years.

Prior to that, he worked at Precise Mortgages for over seven years, most recently as new-build distribution manager. Before that, he was national sales manager.

Beale has also held senior roles at Santander UK, Countrywide Mortgages Services and Birmingham Midshires.

Sponsored Five things you need to know about BM’s limited company proposition Sponsored by BM Solutions

Miller-Hawes said: “Positive broker engagement is a core tenant of our business, and to become their trusted bridging partner of choice, we require a team that excels in helping create solutions for their clients, backed up by market-leading customer service levels. I’m confident Kevin will fit into this business proposition perfectly.”

Beale added: “Aspen has an existing strong presence in the Midlands and North regions and I am here to further leverage that position and take our commitment to brokers to the next level. It’s a phenomenally exciting time to be joining Aspen as the business’s excellent reputation grows and grows.”

Aspen Bridging recently reported a record July performance, with total lending coming to £750m, and is aiming to lend £1bn this year.