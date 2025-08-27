London Credit hires Jones-Trutwein as BDM for Midlands

London Credit has hired Sophie Jones-Trutwein (pictured) as its business development manager (BDM) for the Midlands.

She will be based in the West Midlands and will be the key point of contact for brokers in the region. Her appointment is part of the lender’s “broader focus on increasing broker access and expanding its footprint outside London and the South East”.

Jones-Trutwein joins from Allica Bank, where she worked for around three years, initially as an assistant BDM and then as central BDM.

Prior to that, she worked at Yorkshire Building Society for more than three years, most recently as a relationship manager and customer consultant.

Marios Theophanous, credit manager at London Credit, said: “Sophie’s experience, regional knowledge and commercial mindset make her a strong addition to our team. Her approach dovetails perfectly with the way we like to work: direct, responsive and solutions-led. This is a natural next step in our growth, and we’re excited to build deeper relationships with brokers across the Midlands.”

Jones-Trutwein added: “London Credit has built a strong name for itself in the bridging space, and I’m looking forward to bringing that proposition to brokers across the Midlands. It’s great to be joining a lender that prioritises relationships and gets deals done without unnecessary delays.”

Last month, the firm announced rate decreases of up to 0.6%.