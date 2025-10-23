Access FS launches specialist finance division

Mortgage and protection brokerage Access Financial Services has set up an internal specialist finance packaging division to meet growing demand.

The division will include regulated and non-regulated bridging, second charge mortgages, semi-commercial and commercial loans, and development finance.

Access FS said this would allow its 280 advisers to support clients and mitigate fees.

The firm will work with the whole market, including Interbay, MT Finance, Pepper Money, Interbridge, West One Loans, and Shawbrook.

Nick Jones (pictured), mortgage sales and marketing director at Access FS, said: “We have some fantastic brokers writing bridging and commercial loans already. But up to this point, we haven’t really done real specialist packaging. And second charge has also been a gap in our offering. Not anymore. This represents the next evolution of Access FS – we’re planting a flag in the specialist finance space.

“The new packaging division gives our mortgage and protection advisers more choice for their customers. It will significantly enhance Access FS’s ability to meet the growing demand for specialist finance solutions, enabling the company to support our network of advisers better. Now we are launching with a series of educational webinars to ensure our advisers consider whole-of-market advice.

“Our mortgage revenues grew by 32% between 1 January and 30 September, and these are the sort of developments we need to be making to keep growing that fast.”

Karl Wilkinson, chief executive of Access FS, added: “This is a testament to our commitment to providing our advisers with the very best tools and expertise to serve their clients. Through this new specialist packager division, we aim to help our advisers access high-quality specialist finance cases and offer tailored solutions to their customers. This will enhance our advisers’ ability to meet client needs and thereby drive business growth.

“The aim is to help our advisers grow by encouraging them to collaborate and pass leads to the specialist advisers within the firm. We’ve added full later life lending to our offer. Now we’re adding specialist lending. It’s very intentional – Access FS is moving forward with purpose.”