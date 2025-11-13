Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Bridging

Shawbrook’s loan book grows to £18.25bn in Q3

Shawbrook’s loan book grows to £18.25bn in Q3
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
November 13, 2025
Updated:
November 13, 2025
Shawbrook’s loan book increased to £18.25bn in Q3 2025, a rise from £15.93bn at the end of last year.

In the latest trading update from Shawbrook, the firm said the growth had been supported by “strong organic demand across both specialist commercial and retail markets”.

Growth has also been supported by the acquisition of ThinCats, which occurred in September this year and added a £600m loan book and experienced team to the firm.

The firm said that in the medium term, it expected loan book growth to come to low-double digits per year, while underlying profit before tax growth is projected to be in the mid-to-high teens per annum.

Shawbrook said its arrears ratio came to 1.9%, which is slightly up from the 1.7% reported at the end of last year. It added that credit quality remains stable, with a cost of risk of 45 basis points.

Marcelino Castrillo, CEO of Shawbrook, said: “In our first trading update since returning to the public markets, we are pleased to report continued growth across our diversified lending markets and deposit franchise, demonstrating the strength of our business model and disciplined execution.

Sponsored

Mind the affordability gap

Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

“We enter the final quarter of 2025 with strong momentum, a resilient balance sheet and a clear strategic focus. The group remains well-positioned to continue to enhance our customer proposition, deliver against our medium-term targets and generate attractive, sustainable returns for shareholders.”

Shawbrook made its trading debut on the London Stock Exchange earlier this month, with a market capitalisation of around £1.92bn.

Related
View All

Bridging

Bridging lending hits £209.4m in Q3

Bridging lending hits £209.4m in Q3

Bridging

BLDA appoints Tyler as CEO

BDLA appoints Tyler as CEO

Bridging

Regeneration hotspots and the race for refurbishment finance – Rubins

Regeneration hotspots and the race for refurbishment finance – Rubins

Bridging

Together delivers over £298m in finance in October with most going to unregulated bridging

Together delivers over £298m in finance in October with most going to unregulated bridging

November 10, 2025
View All
Tags:
growth
IPO
lending
loan book
Shawbrook

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/