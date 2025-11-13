Shawbrook’s loan book grows to £18.25bn in Q3

Shawbrook’s loan book increased to £18.25bn in Q3 2025, a rise from £15.93bn at the end of last year.

In the latest trading update from Shawbrook, the firm said the growth had been supported by “strong organic demand across both specialist commercial and retail markets”.

Growth has also been supported by the acquisition of ThinCats, which occurred in September this year and added a £600m loan book and experienced team to the firm.

The firm said that in the medium term, it expected loan book growth to come to low-double digits per year, while underlying profit before tax growth is projected to be in the mid-to-high teens per annum.

Shawbrook said its arrears ratio came to 1.9%, which is slightly up from the 1.7% reported at the end of last year. It added that credit quality remains stable, with a cost of risk of 45 basis points.

Marcelino Castrillo, CEO of Shawbrook, said: “In our first trading update since returning to the public markets, we are pleased to report continued growth across our diversified lending markets and deposit franchise, demonstrating the strength of our business model and disciplined execution.

Sponsored Mind the affordability gap Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

“We enter the final quarter of 2025 with strong momentum, a resilient balance sheet and a clear strategic focus. The group remains well-positioned to continue to enhance our customer proposition, deliver against our medium-term targets and generate attractive, sustainable returns for shareholders.”

Shawbrook made its trading debut on the London Stock Exchange earlier this month, with a market capitalisation of around £1.92bn.