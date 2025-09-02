Shawbrook to acquire ThinCats

Shawbrook has agreed to acquire ThinCats as part of a “strategic investment” to grow its presence in the SME lending market.

ThinCats is an alternative lender that specialises in offering bespoke funding in “established growth-focused SMEs”, with a loan book of around £700m.

Shawbrook said ThinCats’ “streamlined tech stack” complements its own technology infrastructure and platform.

ThinCats was also praised for its established distribution network and strong origination capabilities, delivered by an “experienced team with deep expertise”.

On completion, both brands will continue to offer advisers and customer choice in the way their finance facilities are structured to meet their needs.

Neil Rudge, chief banking officer for commercial at Shawbrook: “The UK is home to 5.5m SMEs, with one in 10 now generating annual revenues of over £1m. An increasing number of these businesses are driving the new economy, innovating and growing in technology, professional and creative industries and across healthcare and life sciences.

“These are established, well-managed businesses with a focus on growth and often in need of funding for key strategic milestones. The ThinCats team has built a great proposition that meets these needs, delivering the flexibility, speed and certainty that owners, management teams and sponsors value.

“Leveraging the significant funding and technology resources of the Shawbrook Group, both brands will continue to offer advisers and customers choice in the way their finance facilities are structured to meet their event-driven needs.”

Amany Attia, ThinCats’ CEO, added: “Becoming part of Shawbrook represents an exciting step for ThinCats and a strong endorsement of our model, supporting established and growth-focused SMEs.

“Underpinned by the significant technology, data and capital resources of the wider Shawbrook Group, ThinCats will continue to offer the high levels of coverage, innovation, service, and ongoing borrower relationships that business owners, professional advisers and financial sponsors have come to expect.”

Shawbrook previously bought The Mortgage Lender (TML) and Bluestone Mortgages in 2021 and 2023.

In an interview with this publication earlier this year, Miguel Sard, chief banking officer for retail at Shawbrook, said Shawbrook was in the process of building a single, scalable operation that will enable significant future growth.