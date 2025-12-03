Alternative Bridging Corporation hires Gough to broker support team

Alternative Bridging Corporation has appointed Thomas Gough as its case manager to bolster its broker support team.

Gough joins from West One Loans, where he was a completions case manager for around a year.

Prior to that, he was an onboarding sales admin for Corona Energy for approximately a year and was also a data administrator at the UK Civil Service for around a year.

He will report to Mihaela Janko, manager – case management team at Alternative Bridging Corporation and will help “progress applications efficiently from offer through to completion, ensuring brokers continue to receive clear, consistent communication and a seamless service”.

Janko said: “Case management is where much of the behind-the-scenes work happens, and having experienced professionals like Thomas in the team makes all the difference. His attention to detail, proactive approach, and understanding of the lending process will help ensure we maintain the smooth, responsive service that brokers expect from us.

“We have exciting plans ahead, with plans to broaden our offering in the new year and we’re building an excellent team to support us in meeting our ambitions.”

Gough added: “Joining Alternative Bridging is a great opportunity to build on my experience and be part of a business that values both efficiency and personal service. I’m looking forward to supporting brokers and helping to deliver completions that are handled quickly, clearly, and with care.”

Alternative Bridging has brought on two internal business development managers (IBDMs) to support regional coverage in Manchester and Hertfordshire. This includes Matt Pickering and Hasana Cassamally.