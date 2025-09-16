Create Account
Bridging

Alternative Bridging hires duo of internal BDMs

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
September 16, 2025
Updated:
September 16, 2025
Alternative Bridging Corporation has brought on two internal business development managers (IBDMs) to support regional coverage in Manchester and Hertfordshire.

Matt Pickering joins as IBDM for the North, based in the Manchester office, while Hasana Cassamally takes on the role of IBDM in the Hertfordshire office.

Both report to Paul Gavin, head of sales at Alternative Bridging Corporation, and started on 1 September.

Pickering has over a decade of property finance experience, most recently having worked at Evolution Money and Phillips & Cohen Associates.

He also previously worked at Together across the bridging and development finance departments.

Cassamally previously worked at Funding Circle for around six years, and prior to that, she was at Zopa for just over a year. She also held roles at Metro Bank for around two years.

Alternative Bridging Corporation said the hires show its “continued investment in people and its focus on providing brokers with accessible support across the UK”.

The firm added that the hires come at a time of growth for the firm, as it is planning some new product launches in the coming weeks.

Gavin said: “Expanding our team is about making sure brokers have the right people to turn to, wherever they are based.

“Matt’s experience and his presence in Manchester give us greater reach across the North, while Hasana brings fresh energy and proven expertise to our Hertfordshire office. Growing our sales team ensures we are well-positioned to support brokers as our proposition continues to expand.”

Pickering added: “Joining Alternative Bridging feels like a natural next step for me. Having spent much of my career in property finance, I’m excited to return to the sector and to be based in Manchester, where I can provide more localised support to brokers across the North.”

Cassamally noted: “This is a great time to be joining Alternative Bridging. The focus on team growth and broker support really appealed to me, and I look forward to building strong relationships with brokers and helping them secure the best outcomes for their clients.”

Bridging

Bridging

Bridging

Bridging

