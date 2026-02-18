REIM Capital recruits Foskett as COO and Kseye’s Dussard as sales director

Specialist bridging lender REIM Capital has hired Oliver Foskett as its chief operating officer and Marcus Dussard as its sales director.

REIM Capital said this marked a strengthening of its team as it entered its next phase of growth.

Foskett (pictured, right) joins from Whitehall Capital, where he was chief operating officer for over a year. He has over 15 years of experience in capital markets and specialist lending, starting his career in stockbroking before moving up to senior operational roles at the likes of Willis Towers Watson and Century Capital.

Foskett has led organisations through expansion, strengthened governance, overseen audits and managed complex loan books across his career.

Dussard (pictured, left) joins from Kseye, where he was a sales director for two-and-a-half years. Prior to this, he worked at Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) for around three years and Castle Trust Bank for more than seven years, where he progressed to the role of sales director and was instrumental in expanding its intermediary distribution and product reach. Dussard also played a key role in the establishment of Castle Trust Bank.

Dussard began his career in fund and asset management, including a stint at Old Mutual Asset Managers, where he progressed to the role of business development manager, covering London and the South East.

During his career, Dussard has developed strong partnerships with brokers, shaped strategic sales propositions and navigated complex markets, while aiding in the growth of firms.

Kunal Vaitha, principal at REIM Capital, said: “We’re very excited to welcome Oliver and Marcus to REIM Capital as the company enters a new phase of growth. Both bring a wealth of experience that will strengthen the team and support our continued development.”