Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Bridging

REIM Capital recruits Foskett as COO and Kseye’s Dussard as sales director

REIM Capital recruits Foskett as COO and Kseye’s Dussard as sales director
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
February 18, 2026
Updated:
February 18, 2026
Specialist bridging lender REIM Capital has hired Oliver Foskett as its chief operating officer and Marcus Dussard as its sales director.

REIM Capital said this marked a strengthening of its team as it entered its next phase of growth. 

Foskett (pictured, right) joins from Whitehall Capital, where he was chief operating officer for over a year. He has over 15 years of experience in capital markets and specialist lending, starting his career in stockbroking before moving up to senior operational roles at the likes of Willis Towers Watson and Century Capital. 

Foskett has led organisations through expansion, strengthened governance, overseen audits and managed complex loan books across his career. 

Dussard (pictured, left) joins from Kseye, where he was a sales director for two-and-a-half years. Prior to this, he worked at Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) for around three years and Castle Trust Bank for more than seven years, where he progressed to the role of sales director and was instrumental in expanding its intermediary distribution and product reach. Dussard also played a key role in the establishment of Castle Trust Bank. 

Dussard began his career in fund and asset management, including a stint at Old Mutual Asset Managers, where he progressed to the role of business development manager, covering London and the South East. 

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 7 – Opening doors in a tougher first-time buyer market

Sponsored by Aldermore

During his career, Dussard has developed strong partnerships with brokers, shaped strategic sales propositions and navigated complex markets, while aiding in the growth of firms. 

Kunal Vaitha, principal at REIM Capital, said: “We’re very excited to welcome Oliver and Marcus to REIM Capital as the company enters a new phase of growth. Both bring a wealth of experience that will strengthen the team and support our continued development.” 

Related
View All

Bridging

Together's Q2 gross lending drives loan book to £8.1bn record high

Together’s Q2 gross lending drives loan book to £8.1bn record high

February 17, 2026

Bridging

OSB Group hires BDM for South West England and South Wales

OSB Group hires BDM for South West England and South Wales

Bridging

Tab adds five to growing sales team

Tab adds five to growing sales team

February 16, 2026

Bridging

Sancus Lending ups and extends Pollen Street Capital

Sancus Lending ups and extends existing credit facility Pollen Street Capital

February 12, 2026
View All
Tags:
bridging lender
Reim Capital

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/