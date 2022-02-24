You are here: Home -

Commercial Finance

Ultimate Finance increases max structured finance limit to £10m

by:
  • 24/02/2022
  • 0
Ultimate Finance increases max structured finance limit to £10m
Ultimate Finance has increased its maximum structured finance deal size to £10m and increased its maximum facility sizes.

 

This is up from £7.5m previously, and the maximum deal size will help meet a market gap for sub-£10m multi-asset SME lending, according to the lender. It added that SME funding sources “remained hard to come by”. 

Structured finance funding can be secured against assets such as receivables, plant and machinery and property, and additional cashflow finance can be secured.

Ultimate Finance said it had already supported over 50 SMEs with their growth ambitions.

It said borrowing against different balance sheet assets through structured finance solutions would enable additional funding to be generated for growth and expansion, merger and acquisition activity, turnaround situations, restructuring events, and shareholder exits.

Ultimate Finance said it planned to continue expanding its market presence after a strong year last year with total funding advances of £1.9bn.

The lender has also increased its maximum facility sizes across all products including invoice finance from £5m to £7m, asset finance from £1m to £1.5m, bridging finance from £2.5m to £3m and cashflow loans increased to £1.5m.

Josh Levy (pictured), chief executive at Ultimate Finance, said: “We remain focused on ensuring we stay true to the four key aspects of our structured finance proposition – speed, flexibility, simplicity and personal service.

“Our approach eliminates the traditional complexity of applying for and managing multiple funding products and prioritises the needs of our clients and introducers.”

He added: “We believe that increasing our maximum facility size will allow us to support the ambitions of even more SMEs with flexible working capital solutions and our approach to providing our clients with a dedicated relationship manager ensures they can fully utilise their facility to deliver on those ambitions.”

Nick Haggitt, sales director at Ultimate Finance, said: “With our increased facility size of £10m we are in a strong position to support more businesses, working in partnership with our introducers, and we have proven that our dedicated deal team approach can quickly and flexibly deliver essential funding to businesses, whether the requirement is event-driven or for general growth purposes.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Latest Poll

How are the majority of buy-to-let landlords staying profitable since the tax changes?

  • Hiked rental payments
    36.1%
  • Got a new accountant
    3.2%
  • Bought better yielding assets
    7.7%
  • Cutting costs
    18.7%
  • All of the above
    34.2%

Voting is closed

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.