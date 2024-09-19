Paragon hires Powlesland as development finance senior relationship director

Paragon Bank has appointed Oliver Powlesland as its senior relationship director within its development finance division.

Powlesland joins Paragon’s development finance division from Close Brothers, where he spent 15 years working in its property finance division and was a business development director.

He has more than 25 years of experience in the finance sector, having started as a credit analyst before moving into development finance. This includes roles at RBS, Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank, Anglo Irish Bank, Macquarie Bank and Close Brothers.

In his new role at the lender, Powlesland will be responsible for securing business opportunities in the purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) and pre-let commercial space.

He will report directly to Neal Moy, managing director of Paragon Development Finance, and brings Paragon’s number of relationship directors to 11.

Last month, the lender revealed its development finance division had passed the £3bn lending milestone.

Sponsored Introducing the Green Living Reward Your clients can now get up to £2,000 cashback for making energy-efficient home Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Powlesland said: “I am excited to be joining Paragon Development Finance and working with Neal and the wider team to build on their success over recent years. Paragon recently hit £3bn of development finance lending, so it’s a business that has a clear desire to back SME housebuilders and property developers to deliver the homes the country needs.

“I’m looking forward to meeting both new and current clients to talk about future schemes across the country.”

Moy added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Oliver to Paragon Development Finance. Oliver has had a brilliant career to date and will be bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and experience.

“Paragon Development Finance is on an exciting growth journey and we’re continuing to build momentum with fantastic new team members joining and some great projects in the pipeline.”