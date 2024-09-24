YBS Commercial lowers rates in BTL, HMO and semi-commercial ranges

YBS Commercial has cut rates across its ranges, including buy to let (BTL), house of multiple occupancy (HMO) and semi-commercial.

In YBS Commercial’s BTL range, its five-year fixed rate for loans over £1m has fallen from 5% to 4.95% up to 65% loan to value (LTV). The deal comes with a 3% fee.

For landlords looking to buy an HMO or holiday let, rates will be lowered by 0.05%, with its five-year fixed for a holiday let up to 75% LTV priced at 5.6% with a 2% fee.

Within its semi-commercial range, loans up to £5m for part-residential and part-commercial assets can secure rates of 6.45%, down from 6.6% on a five-year deal up to 70% LTV with a 3% fee.

Angela Norman, interim managing director at YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to reduce rates across these elements of our range, and this move demonstrates our continued commitment to supporting brokers and their landlord clients with their specialist lending needs, passing on reductions wherever we can and ensuring that we remain as competitive as possible.”

YBS Commercial has been growing its team, recently hiring two relationship directors to its team. Andrew Oguzie has joined the Midlands team, while Andy Buss has been hired to the South East team.