Atelier secures funding partnership with Waterfall Asset Management

Development finance lender Atelier has announced a “strategic funding partnership” with Waterfall Asset Management.

The funding partnership, alongside Atelier’s “long-standing collaboration” with HSBC and the backing of majority shareholder M&G Investments, is a “pivotal milestone” in the firm’s “ambitious growth trajectory”.

Atelier launched in 2019 and currently oversees around £300m in assets under management (AUM).

The firm said it is targeting AUM growth beyond £500m by 2027, driven by the “enhanced support of Waterfall Asset Management and an increased funding commitment from HSBC”.

Atelier said the growth in lending capacity and “diversified capital mix” show its “ongoing efforts to optimise capital efficiency while expanding support for SME developers”.

The company added that it had strengthened its originations team with “several key strategic” hires to “strategically deploy this additional capital”.

Sponsored Market Moves Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Paul Silva, CFO at Atelier, commented: “This new funding partnership with Waterfall Asset Management, alongside a substantial increase in commitment from HSBC, represents a significant milestone in our ongoing growth journey. It strengthens our ability to scale while maintaining a robust and diversified capital mix to meet the evolving needs of our borrowers.

“Throughout the fundraising process, we received strong interest from multiple sophisticated investors. The detailed due diligence into our asset management capability and loan portfolio resulted in a number of competitive bids.

“It is clear that potential partners recognised the strength of the business and brand we have built over the past six years. With the continued support of M&G, HSBC, and now Waterfall, we are well-positioned to execute our ambitious growth plans. We look forward to deepening relationships with existing borrowers while forging new relationships with borrowers and brokers to deploy this capital effectively.”

James Cuby, managing director from Waterfall Asset Management, added: “We are excited to announce our partnership with Atelier to support the growth of their loan book. This investment reflects our ongoing interest in enhancing the landscape of development finance in the UK.”

Victoria Lindsell, global head of structured finance at HSBC, said: “HSBC are pleased to continue our partnership with both Atelier and M&G and to support them in the next phase of their ambitious growth plans.“