Fiduciam cuts bridging and development loan rates; Atom trims commercial rates – round-up

Bridging and development finance lender Fiduciam has reduced rates across its products.

The lender has made a reduction of 0.95% to its bridging loans in the UK, 1.56% in Spain, 1.35% in Germany, and 1.95% in Ireland.

Across its development finance loans, rates have been reduced by 1.02% in the UK, 0.92% in Spain, 0.98% in Germany, and 1.64% in Ireland.

Fiduciam said these cuts reflected its confidence in the market and efforts to support borrowers.

Following these changes, interest rates on Fiduciam’s bridging loans now start at 9.09% in the UK, 9.6% in Spain, 9.6% in Germany, and 8.67% in Ireland. Development loan rates now begin at 9.94% in the UK, 9.6% in Spain, 9.96% in Germany, and 9.52% in Ireland.

Its loans all have fixed rates.

Johan Groothaert, CEO of Fiduciam, said: “We are pleased to offer lower interest rates, helping our clients access more competitive bridging and development finance for both residential and commercial real estate, and reinforcing our commitment to providing flexible, cost-effective solutions that meet their evolving needs.

“This solution-driven approach, combined with up to 70% loan to value (LTV), 90% loan to cost and fast turnaround times, makes many clients choose Fiduciam over traditional bank lenders.”

Atom Bank reduces commercial investment mortgage rates

Specialist lender Atom Bank has reduced pricing across its commercial investment fixed rate products.

For products below 45% LTV, rates have been cut by 0.11%, and at 45-50% LTV, by 0.17%. Reductions of 0.19% have been made at 50-55% LTV, 0.25% at 55-60% LTV, 0.33% at 60-70% LTV and 0.4% at 70-85% LTV.

Following the cuts, fixed rates start at 5.92%. Atom Bank has also made a further reduction of 0.25% on all loans between £1m and £4m.

Tom Renwick, head of business lending at Atom Bank, said: “I have no doubt that brokers and their clients will welcome these rate reductions, which provide businesses with even more competitively priced options. Atom Bank is committed to supporting businesses take the next step, and will continue to improve our proposition wherever possible, as demonstrated by both these rate cuts and the recent introduction of simplified stressed interest rate calculations.

“Just as important as delivering great value is providing outstanding service, and we continue to win praise from brokers for our exceptional turnaround speeds. The combination of great value and speedy service is why so many brokers are introducing their business clients to Atom.”