Shawbrook shareholder approaches Metro Bank for takeover – reports

Pollen Street Capital, a majority shareholder in specialist lender Shawbrook, has reportedly approached Metro Bank for a takeover.

According to reports, Pollen Street has expressed interest in the last few weeks, in a deal that could see the bank taken off the London Stock Exchange.

The lender sold its personal loan book earlier this year as part of its aim to become the “specialist lender of choice”. In its latest Q1 results, the lender said this sale would give it the capital to move further into the specialist lending sector.

This comes after a period of turnaround and restructuring for the bank, including the disposal of its residential mortgage book to NatWest for £2.5bn and a £925m rescue deal.

Pollen Street declined to comment.

Since the news was announced, Metro Bank’s shares have risen by 9% to 122p.