Commercial Finance

Shawbrook shareholder approaches Metro Bank for takeover – reports

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
June 16, 2025
Updated:
June 16, 2025
Pollen Street Capital, a majority shareholder in specialist lender Shawbrook, has reportedly approached Metro Bank for a takeover.

According to reports, Pollen Street has expressed interest in the last few weeks, in a deal that could see the bank taken off the London Stock Exchange. 

The lender sold its personal loan book earlier this year as part of its aim to become the “specialist lender of choice”. In its latest Q1 results, the lender said this sale would give it the capital to move further into the specialist lending sector. 

This comes after a period of turnaround and restructuring for the bank, including the disposal of its residential mortgage book to NatWest for £2.5bn and a £925m rescue deal. 

Pollen Street declined to comment. 

Since the news was announced, Metro Bank’s shares have risen by 9% to 122p.

Goldberg to retire from Together in 2026 with trio to join senior leadership team

Revival of commercial property investment is an opportunity for brokers – Elmaz

Mortimer Street Capital appoints Trowse as MD for debt advisory

Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow are growing areas for commercial and BTL investment

Tags:
Metro Bank
Pollen Street Capital
Shawbrook