Allica Bank to fund 50 CPSP qualifications as it marks five years in broker market

Allica Bank is celebrating five years serving the broker market with the launch of an educational programme and by funding specialist qualifications.

Launching in September, the challenger bank for SMEs will pay for 50 places on a recognised Level 3 Certified Practitioner in Specialist Property Finance course, delivered by the Walbrook Institute of London, formerly the London Institute of Banking & Finance.

It will also deliver a range of learning programmes for brokers, through its gold sponsorship of the Specialist Finance Academy, a social media webinar hosted by Rosalia Lazzara from Manuka Media, a market update led by renowned economist Trevor Williams, and a series of asset finance training events focused on financial analysis skills.

Allica Bank launched to market in 2020 with a commercial mortgage available exclusively through brokers, followed by an asset finance product in 2021.

It said it had seen “remarkable growth” since then, and this year announced that it had passed £3bn of total lending.

This was supported by the addition of a growth finance proposition in 2023 and its acquisition of bridging lender Tuscan Capital in August last year.

Allica Bank said brokers had played a “critical role” in its success, allowing it to refine its proposition.

Nick Baker (pictured), chief commercial officer at Allica Bank, said: “Building out Allica’s commercial finance proposition and becoming a multi-billion pound lender over the past five years has been a real privilege, and there’s still so much to come. Our broker community has been – and will always be – such an important part of the Allica story, so this is about showing our appreciation and giving back something meaningful.”

Michael Mann, broker business development director at Allica Bank, added: “Allica set about building this programme not just for brokers, but with them. We spent time listening to what they actually need in terms of practical support, real-world insight, and opportunities that make a difference in their day-to-day work. Whether they’re just starting out or already established, we want this to be something that helps brokers to grow their business.”

Rosalia Lazzara, finance and property marketing expert and CEO of Manuka Media, who will be delivering a social media masterclass as part of the programme, said: “I’m proud to be partnering with Allica Bank to mark their five-year milestone with an initiative that truly champions brokers.

“In an industry where brokers are often left to navigate challenges alone, Allica’s commitment to providing practical tools and dedicated support is a breath of fresh air. By hosting the upcoming webinar as part of this initiative, I’m excited to help equip brokers with knowledge and strategies that will empower them to raise the bar and level up their business. It’s inspiring to see a lender genuinely invest in its broker community, and I’m honoured to play a part in driving this positive change.”