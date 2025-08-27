Create Account
Reward Funding passes £350m lending milestone

Shekina Tuahene
August 27, 2025
August 27, 2025
Alternative finance lender Reward Funding has surpassed the £350m loan book milestone for the first time in its 15-year history.

The lender said this was evidence of its decisive, dependable funding model. 

Reward Funding provides loans to SMEs, property developers and asset-backed finance. It said recently that it had seen a surge in clients from the leisure and hospitality sector. 

The lender has supported £1.45bn of investment and, since its last milestone, has added 15 team members and backed 625 clients. 

Recently, it appointed Martyn Evans as business development manager (BDM) covering the North East.

Nick Smith (pictured), managing director for Reward Funding, said: “£350m isn’t just another number, it’s proof that our approach works. We back ambition quickly, and we back it well. That’s why more clients and introducers are choosing Reward.

“The whole country is in a difficult position with the state of the economy at the moment, and our team is ready to support those in need with our fast, flexible funding.” 

Smith added: “To have grown our loan book by a further £50m in less than a year shows the market is rewarding a different kind of lender, and it truly reflects our speed, instinct and decisiveness to support SMEs with their funding requirements.” 

