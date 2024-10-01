Molo Finance introduces new mortgage fee tier

Molo Finance has introduced a new tier of product fees, including some deals with a 7% fee.

The fully digital mortgage lender has introduced the third tier to provide a wider range of rate and product fee combinations across standard and specialist buy-to-let (BTL) options.

The options now include a 2.99% two-year fixed rate for individual and limited company borrowers at 75% loan to value (LTV).

Higher fees

The 7% fee is on two five-year fixed-rate deals within its standard BTL range.

One of these deals is at 75% LTV with a rate of 4.49%, and the other is at 80% LTV with a rate of 4.59%.

There is also a 7% fee on some of the deals in its specialist BTL range for individual and limited companies.

These are all on five-year fixed rate deals, including one at 65% LTV with a rate of 4.59%.

The two others with the 7% fee are a 75% LTV deal with a rate of 4.74% and an 80% LTV product with a rate of 4.74%.

Reduced rates

Specialist products, including multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs), houses of multiple occupation (HMOs), holiday lets, and new-build properties, have also seen rate reductions.

Two-year fixed rates for these products now start from 4.14%, with five-year fixed rates from 4.59%.

Martin Sims, Molo Finance’s distribution director, said: “In response to ongoing shifts in the mortgage market, we’re pleased to offer reduced rates on our two-year fixed range.

“We anticipate this will help brokers deliver even greater value to their clients looking for shorter-term fixed options in the face of a reducing rate environment.

“These changes reflect continued commitment to our intermediary partners and, in support of them, offering the most competitive solutions to property investors.”