Quantum Mortgages brings out large loan and first-time landlord deals

The specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender has added a larger loan range and additional first-time landlord deal to its offering.

Quantum Mortgages’ large loan range goes up to £5m per loan and can be used for standard single-unit properties, including flats above commercial, and houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) of any size.

The range also permits multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) up to 10 units and semi-commercial units.

Borrowers can access up to 75% loan to value (LTV) and the offering is subject to a 1.99% product fee. This is added to the loan without impacting the LTV.

The first-time landlord deal can offer loan sizes from £250,000 to £2m. The product can be used on single-unit properties, HMOs of any size and MUFBs up to 10 units.

Harsha Dahyea, head of sales and distribution at Quantum Mortgages, said: “Most specialist buy-to-let lenders are funded via securitisation, which limits the amount of lending that can be done over £1m, leaving just a small handful of banks dominating the large loan market.

“We are therefore delighted to bring some specialism and common-sense lending options to our intermediary partners looking for larger-than-average loan sizes for their landlord clients.”

She continued: “First-time landlords are something we are constantly being asked about, so despite our core business remaining focused on professional landlords, the demand from our key partners has prompted us to provide an alternative for borrowers making their first steps into property investment.”

Quantum Mortgages was launched in 2022, with an initial focus on professional landlords. The firm completed a £234m securitisation of loans in August last year.