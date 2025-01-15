user.first_name
ModaMortgages offers brokers chance to win £250 in vouchers to register

January 15, 2025
January 15, 2025
Buy-to-let lender ModaMortgages is offering brokers the chance to win £250 of John Lewis vouchers if they register with them.

The lender is giving £250 worth of John Lewis vouchers to five winners who register before 28 February.

Brokers need to go to the intermediary page, access the broker portal and register with the lender.

ModaMortgages, which was created by Chetwood Bank, launched to the wider broker market earlier this month and offers lending on small or large portfolio, limited company, individual, first-time buyers and first-time landlords.

The lender has also been added to Paradigm’s lender panel.

Darrell Walker (pictured), ModaMortgages’ director of sales and distribution, said: “We’re really excited to launch ModaMortgages to market and this prize draw is a great way for brokers to find out more about our exciting new buy to let proposition.

“I’d encourage brokers to register, give us a try and experience our smarter, faster and simpler approach to buy to let.”

 

