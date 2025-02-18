Keystone releases limited-edition cashback offer up to £3.5k

Keystone Property Finance has launched a limited-edition cashback offer on its products, offering landlord borrowers up to £3,500 on completion.

The incentive is available on Keystone Property Finance’s two- and five-year fixed rates for standard properties, houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-units with up to six occupants or units.

The amount of cashback given will depend on the borrower’s loan size.

For loans between £50,000 and £125,000, cashback of £250 will be received, and for loans between £125,001 and £250,000, this will be £750.

Cashback of £1,250 will be given to borrowers taking a loan from £250,001 to £500,000 and £2,000 for people borrowing between £500,001 and £1m.

For those borrowing from £1,000,001 up to £2.5m, cashback of £3,500 will be given.

Sponsored How the housing landscape is set to shift Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

This is available for new applications on the completion of the loan.

Elise Coole, managing director of Keystone Property Finance, said: “We’re excited to unveil our limited-edition cashback offer, providing landlords with up to £3,500 back upon completion, easing the burden of upfront costs associated with buying or refinancing their portfolios.

“At Keystone, we understand the practical and financial challenges faced by landlords, so we are always looking for ways to make it easier and less expensive for them to transact. This latest move just underscores our commitment to them and the wider market.”

Earlier this month, the buy-to-let (BTL) lender cut all fixed rates.