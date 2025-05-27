Why timing is crucial with PBSA cases – Leitch

Delivery has always been of the utmost importance in the property market, and that is particularly evident with purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), where timing isn’t just important but often defines success.

These schemes don’t bend to the market. They follow a hard deadline: the academic calendar. Miss the window, and the consequences can be significant.

We’re seeing increasing interest in PBSA from experienced developers, many of whom recognise the evolving expectations of both students and investors. This is no longer about basic bedsit blocks. It’s about creating high-quality, income-generating assets that align with long-term demand.

For brokers, that presents an excellent opportunity, but it’s one where timing, delivery and expertise can make or break a deal.

The need for PBSA

The higher education sector is in a strong position. While overall student numbers dropped slightly last year, this was the first fall in a decade. Indeed, the three preceding years each set new record highs, with international demand remaining strong.

Sponsored Friend or foe? The role of AI in mortgage administration Sponsored by Pepper Money

We know that some regions with excellent academic institutions are feeling pressure, where students need housing, but the local supply simply can’t keep up, highlighting the need for new, dedicated properties.

However, just because the demand is there doesn’t mean the delivery is straightforward. These schemes are cyclical by nature. If you miss the intake window, you’ve got a problem. Unlike other development projects, you can’t just list units on the open market or push completion dates back indefinitely. Timing is everything.

Why developers are looking closely at PBSA

PBSA is increasingly appealing to seasoned developers, partially due to yield but also due to stability and the potential to deliver consistent, long-term returns in a specialist segment of the market.

PBSA comes with its own set of complexities around planning, design and delivery. Developers need to be selective about the sites they take on and equally selective about the lenders they partner with.

Planning requirements for PBSA schemes often differ from standard residential development, particularly around transport links, amenity space and density. Understanding those pressures and building that into the funding strategy is vital.

It’s not just about accessing capital. It’s about working with a lender who understands the nuances of the sector, can identify the risks early and has the capability to structure a facility that fits the actual build programme.

Brokers are crucial

This is where brokers come into their own. PBSA isn’t a standard residential development. The risks and opportunities are distributed differently and demand a more considered approach. For brokers, that means asking sharper questions and working with lenders who have the track record to back up their appetite.

The biggest variable is timing. There’s no margin for delay. If a lender can’t meet drawdown milestones or gets bogged down in credit approvals, the entire project can be thrown off course. Waiting weeks for a decision, or getting caught in rounds of renegotiation, simply isn’t an option when the September intake is looming.

Our team understands where the pressure points sit, how to proactively structure facilities that reflect real-world build timelines, and how to support developers through the inevitable curveballs that come with specialist schemes.

Importantly, the conversation shouldn’t stop at build. Brokers need to think ahead to what happens once the development is complete. For PBSA, that means planning around occupancy, income stabilisation and long-term funding.

In many cases, the right outcome depends on aligning development facilities with specialist mortgage support at the refinancing stage. Having a single lender who understands both sides of that equation and can support a structured transition from build to term can make the difference between a short-term solution and a long-term investment strategy.

For brokers, it also reduces the friction that can come from switching providers mid-cycle and allows them to offer clients a more joined-up, end-to-end funding plan.

Not every lender active in this space takes a consistent approach across the full project timeline. For brokers, that can make it harder to align short-term development needs with longer-term investment goals. A joined-up approach, where the funding partner understands the whole cycle and stays engaged throughout, can make a material difference to outcomes.

Appetite vs expertise

Not all lenders with appetite have the expertise. And with PBSA, that’s a problem. These are complex, time-constrained schemes that require robust, tailored structuring – not just box-ticking and headline terms.

Many brokers will have experienced the frustration of weeks lost to a lender that simply couldn’t deliver. In standard development deals, that’s irritating. In PBSA, it can be fatal to the project.

Too often, PBSA is treated as a simple extension of residential development. In reality, it’s a distinct asset class with its own planning, delivery and funding challenges – and it requires a lender who understands those differences in detail.

There’s a clear opportunity here for developers, for investors and for brokers who genuinely understand the mechanics. But that opportunity only becomes real when the lender is up to the task.

It starts with a clear understanding of delivery schedules and the operational realities that underpin successful PBSA schemes. Brokers need to partner with lenders who are embedded in the sector, not experimenting with it. Lenders who know how to structure to schedule, who understand the nuances of the student market and who can provide the kind of certainty that developers rely on.

PBSA isn’t a speculative undertaking. It’s a strategic asset class that requires experience, precision and the right approach from day one.