Foundation Home Loans revamps complex BTL range; Kseye adds title insurance and drawdown – round-up

Foundation Home Loans has updated its complex buy-to-let (BTL) range with the addition of products and rate cuts.

Across the Property Plus range – for commercially adjacent standard BTL properties that require more flexible criteria – rate cuts of 0.15% have been made to the two- and five-year fixed rates. Pricing now starts at 6.59% at 75% loan to value (LTV).

Foundation Home Loans has also added a five-year fix to the offering, priced from 6.49% with a 2.5% fee.

Across its HMO (house in multiple occupation) Plus range, for complex HMOs with up to six occupants or beds, two- and five-year fixed rates have been reduced by 0.15% and start from 6.69% at 75% LTV.

For short-term lets, cuts of 0.15% have been made to two- and five-year fixes to start at 6.74% at 75% LTV.

Within its mixed-use range, Foundation Home Loans has added two-year fixes at 60% LTV, while two- and five-year fixed rates begin from 6.84%. The existing 70% LTV two-year fix in the range has been reduced by 0.1% to 7.29%. The product fee has also been lowered from 3% to 2.5% across all variants, including expat applications.

Rate cuts have also been made to the lender’s BTL specials, such as the five-year fixed portfolio landlord product with a 6% fee, which has gone down by 0.1% to 4.69%.

The two-year fix for limited company HMOs with a 3% fee has been cut by 0.1% to 4.54%.

As for the five-year fix for limited company multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) with up to six units with a 3% fee, there has been a rate cut of 0.1% to 5.39%.

Further, the five-year fix for short-term let limited company borrowing with a 4% fee has been reduced by 0.25% to 5.49%.

Tom Jacob, director of product and marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “We continue to enhance our complex BTL offering in line with what brokers are seeing in the market. The need for flexible, fairly priced options is only growing among professional landlords, whether they are managing more complex HMOs, letting on a short-term basis or financing a mixed-use property.

“These latest changes underline our commitment to delivering a BTL proposition that works for the modern landlord and supports brokers with practical, criteria-led solutions.”

Kseye introduces title insurance and adds drawdown deal

Bridging lender Kseye has introduced title insurance to its offering and launched a refurbishment drawdown product.

The refurbishment product is for residential, mixed-use and commercial products, and is available for both light and heavy works. Loan sizes of up to £7.5m are available up to 90% loan to cost (LTC).

Marcus Dussard, sales director at Kseye, said: “These product launches are about responding to real broker needs. Title insurance allows us to speed up completions where appropriate, while the new refurb drawdown product gives clients greater flexibility and control over their development funding.

“Whether it’s light internal upgrades or full commercial conversions, we’re here to support a wide range of clients with a practical, broker-friendly solution.”