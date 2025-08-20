Quantum Mortgages brings on Samra and Sukara as BDMs

Quantum Mortgages has appointed Lichelle Samra and Nik Sukara as business development managers (BDMs).

Samra and Sukara will cover the Midlands and the North respectively. They join national account managers Paul Ormonde and Zouhair Mihramane in the sales function led by Harsha Dahyea, chief commercial officer at Quantum Mortgages.

Samra was most recently a BDM at Catalyst Property Finance, and before that, she was a key account manager at MPowered Mortgages.

Prior to that, she was a BDM at NatWest and was previously at Prosperity Wealth, initially as a mortgage coordinator and then as mortgage BDM.

Sukara joins from Shawbrook, where he was a BDM. Before that, he was a field BDM at Bluestone Mortgages.

He was previously a BDM at LiveMore covering the North East and Yorkshire, and prior to that, he was at Bluestone Mortgages in various BDM roles.

Dahyea said: “Nik and Lichelle bring experience and energy to our growing sales team. We’re delighted to welcome them both to the team and are excited to see the positive impact they have in these two regions.”

Samra added: “Quantum’s fresh approach to specialist lending is exactly what the market needs. I’m passionate about helping brokers deliver great outcomes for their clients, and I’m thrilled to be part of a team that shares that vision.”

Sukara said: “Joining Quantum Mortgages is an exciting step for me. The team’s commitment to innovation and broker support really stood out. I’m looking forward to helping advisers across the North place more complex cases.”

Quantum Mortgages recently appointed Rachel Thomas as its head of bridging finance, taking over from Wes Friedel.