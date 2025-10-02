RAW Capital Partners beats lending record before the end of 2025

RAW Capital Partners has delivered its best year of lending on record, with three months of the year remaining.

The specialist, flexible mortgage lender passed the total value of mortgages completed in 2024 and said it was hoping for more success as its pipeline in September exceeded any month in its history.

Tim Parkes, CEO of RAW Capital Partners, said its success was down to its product offering, such as its decision to raise its maximum loan-to-value (LTV) limit from 55% to 70% in recognition of its tenth anniversary. It also improved its speed and simplicity of service to brokers.

Further, the lender said there was still significant appetite for UK-based buy-to-let (BTL) investments from foreign nationals, coming from countries across East Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Parkes (pictured) said: “The mortgage and BTL sectors are still battling with a fair amount of uncertainty, both politically and economically. This makes our successes this year all the more pleasing. Clearly, our products and our approach to lending are resonating with brokers and borrowers of all shapes and sizes, and we’re already setting bold targets to smash 2025’s figures next year.

“The RAW team deserves a huge amount of credit. From the salespeople to the underwriters, a lot of hard work has gone into making 2025 our best-ever year. We’ve a really strong, motivated group, and this is at the heart of delivering great products and an exceptional service. It’s onwards and upwards from here.”