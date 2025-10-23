Create Account
Complex Buy To Let

Vida Homeloans adds consumer BTL deals to specialist offering

Shekina Tuahene
October 23, 2025
October 23, 2025
Vida Homeloans has expanded its specialist buy-to-let (BTL) offering with the launch of a consumer BTL range.

The product is aimed at accidental and non-professional landlords, such as people who have inherited or been gifted property, to give them an entry to the regulated BTL market. 

This launch follows the introduction of a holiday BTL product, designed to support short-term rental investments and available to individual and portfolio landlords, and its Let to Move On product, for borrowers who are letting their property while in the process of buying or renting elsewhere. 

Ross Williams, head of mortgage product management at Vida, said: “We’re proud to be evolving our BTL offering in ways that reflect the real-world needs of landlords and the brokers who support them. Introducing our consumer BTL range marks an important milestone, but it’s the broader enhancements – such as our holiday let and Let to Move On propositions announced last week – that truly reflect our commitment to listening to intermediaries and delivering specialist solutions that meet real market needs of customers.

“With these updates, Vida reinforces its position as a genuine BTL specialist, offering competitive products tailored to the diverse requirements of today’s landlords.” 

buy to let
consumer BTL
consumer buy to let
specialist buy to let
Vida Homeloans

